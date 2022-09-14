iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Boosted by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. 5,318,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46.

