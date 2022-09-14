iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 473.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,757.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,181,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of VLUE traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 364,314 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

