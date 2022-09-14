iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $104.93. 72,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730,819. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.08.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.