iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Lifted by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.20. 6,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.