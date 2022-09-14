iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Affinia Financial Group LLC

Affinia Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2,789.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after buying an additional 367,272 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.93. 69 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.13. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $110.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

