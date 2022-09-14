iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lessened by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,578,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.02. 81,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,727. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.98.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

