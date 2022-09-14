iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.72.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

