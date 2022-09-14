iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 25.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 4.4 %
IVV opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.72.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
