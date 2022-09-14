iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,620 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.4% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

