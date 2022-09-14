iShares S&P 500 ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,587 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 213% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,105 put options.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $18.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.14. 5,065,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743,982. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.72.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.