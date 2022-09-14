iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,481. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

