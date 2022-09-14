iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stake Lowered by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 88,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $66.72.

