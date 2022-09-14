iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2,383.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,305,615 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.