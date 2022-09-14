Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Isoray shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 124,263 shares.

Isoray Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Isoray

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

