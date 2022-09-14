iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 75,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 891,735 shares.The stock last traded at $12.98 and had previously closed at $13.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

iStar Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of iStar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iStar by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iStar by 3,618.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 895,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.