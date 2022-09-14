Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 846.2% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Down 2.6 %

ISUZY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,679. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.09. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.