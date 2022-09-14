J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 258 ($3.12).

Shares of SBRY traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 203.80 ($2.46). 3,449,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,538. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 197.50 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 214.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 702.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

