Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Jade Road Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.28 million and a PE ratio of 575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 71.89 and a quick ratio of 68.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.95.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

