Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HubSpot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.92.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $305.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.31 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

