Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Globe Life Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $101.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,950 shares of company stock worth $5,476,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 466.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,112,000 after acquiring an additional 355,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 228,355 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

