Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on RH’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $24.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.19.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $262.33 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $708.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.40 and its 200 day moving average is $298.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of RH by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of RH by 911.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.