Jeffrey A. Bedell Sells 9,769 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alarm.com Stock Down 4.2 %

ALRM traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 195,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,606 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

