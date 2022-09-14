JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,654,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JNS Trading Down 9.4 %

JNSH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 9,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. JNS has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

