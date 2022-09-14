Jo Natauri Sells 83,312 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.

Flywire Stock Down 4.7 %

Flywire stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 797,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,834. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLYW. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67,760 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

