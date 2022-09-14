John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.34

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.34 and last traded at $97.17, with a volume of 7344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.75.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

