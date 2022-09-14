John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as high as $15.34. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 42,762 shares traded.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,611 shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $40,888.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.