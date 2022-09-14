Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $424.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.27.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

