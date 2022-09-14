JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 1,260

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,098.89.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of ASOS stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,627. ASOS has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.