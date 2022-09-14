JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Insider David Graham Acquires 1,780 Shares

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) insider David Graham purchased 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £5,998.60 ($7,248.19).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON JCGI traded down GBX 3.71 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 332.29 ($4.02). 172,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,881. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The company has a market cap of £276.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 373.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 370.90. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 12 month low of GBX 295.50 ($3.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 589 ($7.12).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

