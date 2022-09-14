Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAVL. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

