KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $301.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KCCPAD has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001998 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035132 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KCCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KCCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

