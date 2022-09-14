Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock worth $76,465,196. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

