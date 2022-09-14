Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.67.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 3.5 %

TSE KEL traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.54. 288,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,441. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$3.86 and a 1-year high of C$8.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.

Insider Activity

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson purchased 283,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,812,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,030,740 shares in the company, valued at C$121,606,428.60. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 20,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,193,018.40. Also, Director David John Wilson purchased 283,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,812,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,030,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$121,606,428.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,667 shares of company stock worth $339,236.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.