Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kerry Properties Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KRYPF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902. Kerry Properties has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
