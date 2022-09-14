Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KRYPF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902. Kerry Properties has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

