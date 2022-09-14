Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in August

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kesko Oyj Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KKOYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 87,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Kesko Oyj has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $19.59.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in the grocery trading business in Finland. It operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of the home and specialty goods.

