Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 25,640 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,872,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. 1,066,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,512,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $125.86.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.