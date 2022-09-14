Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,123,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.22. The company had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,729. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.66 and its 200 day moving average is $327.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

