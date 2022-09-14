Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.73. 14,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

