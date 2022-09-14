Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 18,867 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,867 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 151,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,393. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.