Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,571,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 721.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

