KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report released on Sunday, September 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Ubisoft Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

