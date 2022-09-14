Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Up 11.5%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 41,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 16,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 target price on Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

