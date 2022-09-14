Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Declares GBX 0.58 Dividend

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kings Arms Yard VCT Price Performance

Shares of Kings Arms Yard VCT stock remained flat at GBX 20.80 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,225. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.20 ($0.28). The company has a market capitalization of £99.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.42.

Get Kings Arms Yard VCT alerts:

About Kings Arms Yard VCT

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.