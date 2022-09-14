KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $790,354.00

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $21.11 million and approximately $790,354.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap. KLAYswap Protocol’s official website is klayswap.com.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

