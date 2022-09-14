KnoxFS (New) Reaches Market Cap of $105,774.22 (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a total market cap of $105,774.22 and $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 221.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.01580830 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00831619 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021008 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading
