Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.78. 159,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 146,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is presently 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

