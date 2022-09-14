Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.05

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and traded as low as $74.82. Kubota shares last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 46,040 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.27). Kubota had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.