Kurrent Price Hits $0.0006 (KURT)

Kurrent (KURT) traded 70% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Kurrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Kurrent has a market cap of $37,212.63 and $36.00 worth of Kurrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kurrent has traded down 68.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kurrent alerts:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000302 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kurrent Coin Profile

KURT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Kurrent’s total supply is 72,764,813 coins and its circulating supply is 61,364,813 coins. Kurrent’s official website is kurrentproject.com. Kurrent’s official Twitter account is @Kurrent_Project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kurrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kurrent is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses zero knowledge proofs to provide anonymous transactions. It's the first zk cryptocurrency to add random bonus blocks in order to create a fun mining enviroment. Kurrent uses the X11 algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kurrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kurrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kurrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kurrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kurrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.