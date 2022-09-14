L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires New Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. L.M. Kohn & Company owned about 0.05% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BWS Financial began coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WDFC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.98. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average is $188.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of -0.25. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.61 and a twelve month high of $255.31.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.43%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

