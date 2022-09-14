L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires Shares of 3,400 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.93. 3,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.43 and its 200-day moving average is $187.22. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

